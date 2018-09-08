Highlights: Surging KO Artist Notches Scary Sub-Minute Win

One of the UFC’s fastest-rising knockout sluggers scored yet another first-round finish to kick off the main card of tonight’s (Sat., September 8, 2018) UFC 228 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Abdul Razak Alhassan came into his main card bout versus Niko Price with three first-round knockouts in four UFC bouts. He made it four out of five by destroying fellow brawler Price.

‘The Hybrid’ came out with a good right hand early, but that was about it. Alhassan poured on his patented heavy hands and knocked Price out cold while he was still standing with a vicious left hook. Two huge follow-up punches came but were definitely unnecessary. Alhassan had his latest statement in only 43 seconds, and it was an amazing one.

Watch it here: