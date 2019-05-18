Highlights: Scary Head Kick KO Kicks Off UFC Rochester

Spread the word!













It promised to be an entertaining battle of strikers when Julio Arce met Julian Erosa to start the preliminary card of tonight’s (Sat., May 18, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 10 from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

The in-cage action did not fail to live up to that billing. And the finish was even more exciting. After a back-and-forth battle, Arce finally emerged victoriously. Out of nowhere, he landed a vicious third-round head kick that frighteningly knocked Erosa out cold.

Watch the insanely brutal knockout from ESPN MMA right here: