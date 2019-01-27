Highlights: Ryan Bader Runs Through Fedor Emelianenko With Sub-Minute KO

Bellator MMA has their first “double-champ” as Ryan Bader needed little more than 30 seconds to knock out Fedor Emelianenko and end the Bellator World Heavyweight Grand Prix.

Bader, who already held the promotion’s light heavyweight title, did what most people expected him to do Saturday night at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The surprising part is it only took Bader 32 seconds to knock out Emelianenko.

Watch Ryan Bader knock out Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 214 to win the Heavyweight Grand Prix and become the new heavyweight champion. (courtesy of Bellator MMA):

This is the best case scenario for the Viacom owned promotion. They to now have a certified “champ-champ” to rival the UFC.

That being said its unknown at this time if Bader will defend both titles going forward. When pressed about that very thing during his post-fight interview with John McCarthy, Bader said he would have to get with his team and see what Bellator President Scott Coker wanted to do.

Regardless Bellator MMA has their first “double champ” and his name is Ryan “Darth” Bader. Whether on not he defends both belts is another question entirely.