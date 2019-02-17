Highlights: Renan Barao Brutally Knocked Out At UFC Phoenix

Formerly dominant UFC bantamweight champ Renan Barao needed a win when he met Luke Sanders on the preliminary card of tonight’s (Sun., February 17, 2019) UFC on ESPN 1 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

The onetime pound-for-pound great had lost his last three fights by decision. Sanders hadn’t done all that much better, winning one out of his last four fights in the Octagon. In the early going, Barao looked somewhat like his old self. He landed a big right hand in the first round that did some damage to Sanders.

But “Cool Hand” stayed calm and listened to his corner in the second. He came out with a perfect one-two combination ended by a straight left hand that floored Barao. He followed ‘The Baron’ to the ground with some hammering right hands that had the former champ out cold for a huge victory. One of them may have been unnecessary as Barao’s eyes stared off into the lights.

Watch it here: