Highlights: Paige VanZant’s Husband Kicks Off Bellator 215 With Submission Win

The first card of a Bellator doubleheader got kicked off tonight as Paige VanZants’s husband Austin Vanderford picked up an arm triangle victory to kick off the main card.

Vanderford, who you may remember from his appearance on last seasons Dana White’s Tuesday Contender Series (DWTNCS) wasted little time getting after his opponent Cody Jones on the feet. After dropping Jones with a right hook, “AK-47” followed Jones to the ground. The fight would never get back to the feet.

Watch the closing sequence of events below. (via Twitter):

💪@AustinV170MMA is your winner in his Bellator debut here at #Bellator215.



Main card is LIVE on @ParamountNet and simulcast on @DAZN_USA right now!

With the win, the 28-year-old Vanderford improves to 7-0. If Bellator decides to keep the Alaskan native on the roster he could make the welterweight division interesting in the future.