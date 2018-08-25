Highlights: Mickey Gall Taps George Sullivan At UFC Lincoln

Mickey Gall taps out his most recent opponent while competing at the UFC Lincoln event inside of the Octagon where he showed off an impressive win.

Rebound

Gall made his name known once he beat former WWE Champion CM Punk at UFC 203 by first-round submission. He continued to shine following up with a win over Sage Northcutt by rear-naked choke in December of 2016.

However, all that momentum came to a halt once he suffered a decision loss to Randy Brown at UFC 217. Since then, he took time off to build his skills as a well-rounded fighter.

Mickey Gall Taps

As seen in the opening bout on the preliminary card of this event on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska on FOX Sports 2, Gall was able to score an early takedown in seconds.

He would set up the finish by using a slick transition to take Sullivan’s back. This would lead to the 26-year-old to lock in a rear-naked choke which forced his opponent to tap out.

After the fight, he made it clear who he wants to fight next. He called out Sage Northcutt and Diego Sanchez for a welterweight bout at the upcoming UFC 230 pay-per-view event.

The UFC 230 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.