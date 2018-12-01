Highlights: Last-Second Sub Kicks Off UFC Adelaide Main Card

The action at tonight’s (Sat., December 1, 2018) UFC Fight Night 142 from the Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, Australia, admittedly got started off a little slowly. Okay, so perhaps it was more than a little slowly.

It was so bad that the card did not feature a finish until the first fight of the main card. That stoppage was a great one, however. Debuting light heavyweight Jimmy Crute picked up a last-second submission over veteran Paul Craig with only nine seconds left in the fight.

The victory ranked as the fourth latest submission in UFC light heavyweight history. The 22-year-old’s future certainly seems bright for a division that needs new talent desperately. Watch Crute’s kimura finish right here: