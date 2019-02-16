Highlights: John Douma Derails Mike Kimbel Hype Train

John Douma wasn’t believing the hype and he derailed Mike Kimbel’s train with an incredible triangle choke submission tonight at Bellator 215.

Heading into tonight’s Bellator event at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, much of the talk was about Waterbury, MA’s Kimbel. Douma, however, needed less than one round to end all that.

Watch the crazy ending of this fight. (via Twitter)

@JohnDouma145 is your winner at #Bellator215 via triangle!



Watch the main card LIVE now on @ParamountNet and simulcast on @DAZN_USA.

With the win, the 22-year-old Douma improves to 4-1. The Tri-Force MMA product is a well-rounded prospect and a regular fixture on the North Eastern MMA scene.