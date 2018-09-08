Highlights: Jim Miller Scores Crucial Win At UFC 228

Longtime UFC lightweight veteran Jim Miller scored an impressive and much-needed win at tonight’s (Sat., September 8, 2018) UFC 228 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Making his 30th walk to the UFC octagon, Miller had his back against the wall. The 35-year-old had lost his last four octagon appearances and may have been facing his release from the promotion with a loss.

Thankfully for the respected vet, that won’t be on the docket for the time being. Facing Alex White on the UFC 228 Fight Pass preliminary card, Miller came out scorching early and dropped his opponent with a left. From there, he used his revered ground game to submit White with a rear-naked choke at only 1:29 of the first round to save his UFC career.

Watch the time-denying victory from Miller here: