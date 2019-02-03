Highlights: Heavyweight Fight Ends In Brutal KO At UFC Fortaleza

Heavyweight Junior Albini needed a win in the worst way when he met debuting kickboxer Jair Rozenstruik on the preliminary card of tonight’s (Sat., February 2, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 2 from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil.

Unfortunately, he failed to accomplish that goal in Brazil. Albini looked to get the action to the ground and look for a submission early in the first. But it was “ Bigi Boi’s” striking that shone through in the second round. He cracked “Baby” with a big left followed by a right before finishing his opponent with a brutal head kick to pick up the finish.

The victory gave Rozenstruik an undefeated 7-0 MMA record. As a decorated kickboxer, he now has his first UFC victory by knockout. Watch it right here: