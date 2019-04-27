Highlights: Jim Miller Strangles Opponent To Kick Off UFC Ft. Lauderdale

Longtime UFC veteran Jim Miller was looking for his incredible 19th UFC in when he met Jason Gonzalez on the early prelims of tonight’s (Sat., April 27, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 8 from the BB&T Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

He got just that in impressive – although not unsurprising – fashion. The bigger Gonzalez came out with some sharp strikes and crisp movements on the feet. Miller held his own on the feet but soon took it to his area of expertise. Persevering when Gonzalez got up from a double leg takedown, Miller took his opponent’s back.

From there it moved rapidly as Miller transitioned to a tight rear-naked choke that was immediately under Gonzalez’ chin. He appeared on the verge of going out and had no choice but to tap. Awesome work from Miller.

Watch his latest stoppage win courtesy of the UFC here:

After the fight, Miller’s family cheered him on cageside: