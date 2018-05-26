Highlights: Gegard Mousasi Stops Rafael Carvalho To Win Bellator Title

Former UFC, Pride, and Strikeforce fighter Gegard Mousasi won the Bellator middleweight belt after destroying Rafael Carvalho in the first round of their headlining fight at Bellator 200 from The SSE Arena in London on Friday.

Mousasi got the champion down quickly into the first round, and although Carvalho found his way to his feet, he was promptly taken down again and eventually mounted by the challenger. Mousasi poured on the ground-and-pound as the champion gave Mousasi his back, and after a few seconds, it became apparent that the fight was over.

Now the first fighter to hold titles in both Strikeforce and Bellator, Mousasi called out fellow Bellator champion Rory MacDonald in his post-fight speech. It’s an awesome fight that would certainly bring a ton of eyeballs to Bellator.

Watch the highlights of ‘The Dreamcatcher’s’ dominant win over Carvalho below:

