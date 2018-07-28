Highlights: Dustin Ortiz Melts Rising Prospect With Head Kick KO

Tonight’s (Sat., July 28, 2018) UFC on FOX 30 from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, features a great lineup of high-profile fights, but a fight that flew under the radar is deservedly getting some early heat.

Such was the case in the flyweight showdown between veteran Dustin Ortiz and talented young challenger Matheus Nicolau, a frenetic one-round affair that ultimately ended with quite a KO. Nicolau was able to hit Ortiz with a big right early in the fight, but the longtime 125-pound mainstay kept his composure to land a vicious high kick that opened the gate for an onslaught of ground and pound that ended the fight.

In a division short on new contenders for dominant champion Demetrious Johnson, Ortiz could find himself in title contention if he keeps his current form. Watch Ortiz’ third straight victory and his most impressive of said streak – here: