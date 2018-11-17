Highlights: Brutal Heavyweight KO Kicks Off Bellator 209

Bellator 209’s main card in Tel Aviv, Israel, got kicked off with a brutal heavyweight KO. Local favorite Adam Keresh and started the main card against Kirill Sidelnikov.

Keresh (3-0) is a local undefeated fighter from Israel. He has big-time power and wastes little time getting going in the cage. He met his most experienced opponent to date at Bellator 209 when he faced off with the man that is known as “Baby Fedor”.

As his nickname would indicate, Sidelnikov (11-6) is a Russian fighter with a similar build in stature as the legendary Fedor Emelianenko. He entered the cage tonight having won five of his last six fights. Keresh wasted little time getting the local fans in a frenzy. He stalked Sidelnikov and dropped him with a huge head kick then a right hand just a little over one minute into the fight.

Watch Adam Keresh’s brutal heavyweight KO of Kirill Sidelnikov here: