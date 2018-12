Former UFC two-division champ BJ Penn was looking to snap a long losing streak when he met grappling wiz Ryan Hall on the preliminary card of tonight’s (Sat., December 29, 2018) UFC 232 from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

But unfortunately for the UFC great, it was Hall who picked up his biggest MMA win instead. In the first round, Hall went for his trademark roll to heel hook and locked in on tight, so tight that Penn was forced to tap immediately. The bout will go down as the first time Penn ever submitted. ‘The Prodigy’ also tied the record the longest losing streak in the UFC at six.

Watch the huge submission here: