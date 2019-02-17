Highlights: Hyped Prospect Kicks Off Bellator 216 With Vicious TKO

The second of back-to-back events for Bellator got off to a quick start as Valerie Loureda got Bellator 216 main card started with a bang Saturday night.

Much was made of the 20-year-old Taekwondo master’s MMA debut. Loureda, however, lived up to the hype. She needed only 2:55 to earn her first professional win.

Watch Valerie Loureda’s TKO victory at Bellator 216. (via Twitter):