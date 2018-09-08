Highlights: Aljamain Sterling Pops Opponent’s Knee With Rare Submission

Aljamain Sterling vs. Cody Stamann at UFC 228 had a wild ending.

Sterling entered the contest off a unanimous decision win over Brett Johns in April. He was looking to issue a statement against Stamann in order to secure a big name fight at 135 pounds.

Stamann just broke into the top 10 after a split decision win over Bryan Caraway in March. A win over Sterling would’ve solidified him as a legitimate threat to the title picture.

Unfortunately for Stamann, he wasn’t able to get it done. In the second round of the bout, Sterling secured a rare kneebar from back mount. The pain was too much for Stamann to withstand and he was forced to tap out. It was Stamann’s first loss since 2014.

Check out the wicked submission here:

Aljamain Sterling hits the Suloev Stretch, my word! A rare, second-round submission on Cody Stamann nets the "Funk Master" (16-3) his seventh career tap out win. The 29-year-old is 4-1 in his last five. #UFC228 pic.twitter.com/5refkM2aar — Tanuki Usman (@Hamderlei) September 9, 2018

After the fight Sterling called for a fight with the winner of John Dodson and Jimmie Rivera on UFC 228’s main card. Sterling’s hoping to eventually land a fight with former 135-pound champion Dominick Cruz.