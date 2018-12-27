Herb Dean Injured, Forced To Withdraw From Jones Vs. Gustafsson

The bizarre fight week that is UFC 232 received another bit of untimely news. Veteran referee Herb Dean has been forced to withdra from officiating the event.
Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will headline UFC 232 that will now take place at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Dean, however, will not be the third man in the Octagon as planned.
Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting was the first to announce the injury:
The extent of Dean’s injury was not disclosed. Although the injury is substantial enough to keep him on the sidelines for this event, we hope
Also of note, the co-main event will mark the first time in UFC history that two women champions fight. Bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes will move up in weight to challenge the most dominate female fighter in the world and current featherweight champion Cris Cyborg.
With Beltran stepping in to handle the main event and Marc Goddard officiating the co-main event, UFC 232 seems in good hands despite the loss of Dean.