Henry Cejudo Willing To Marry Jose Aldo To Fight Him In The US

Henry Cejudo hasn’t forgotten about Jose Aldo.

Cejudo defends his bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz in the UFC 249 co-main event on Saturday as he looks to add another huge name to his already-glowing resume.

However, his initial target was Aldo as the pair were both scheduled to face each other first at the now-canceled UFC 250 event in Brazil. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Aldo is unable to travel outside his home country which is what allowed Cruz to step in.

But Cejudo — who is seemingly looking past Cruz — is not going to let Aldo get off the hook. In fact, he’s even willing to bend his own knee if that’s what will get the former featherweight king inside the United States.

“I told Dana White, I’ll take this fight with Dominick Cruz but I don’t want to leave Jose ‘Baldo’ off the hook,” Cejudo told TMZ Sports (via MMA Mania). “If I have to marry him to fight him, then I will do that.

“I will literally marry the dude to take the dude out. He’s having visa issues … I will get on one knee to beat his ass.”

For now, Cejudo has a big task ahead of him in arguably the greatest bantamweight of all time which he should be fully focused on.

What do you make of Cejudo’s comments?