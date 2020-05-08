Henry Cejudo Will Refuse TJ Dillashaw Rematch Due To Drug Ban

Spread the word!













Henry Cejudo says he will never fight TJ Dillashaw again after the former bantamweight champion popped for EPO after the pair first fought.

Cejudo put his flyweight title on the line against Dillashaw at UFC Brooklyn in January 2019. ‘Triple C’ claimed a quick win on the night, stopping the bantamweight champion in 32 seconds. In the aftermath of the fight, Dillashaw popped for EPO, relinquished his 135lb title, and was suspended for two years. The 34-year-old will be allowed to fight again from Jan 18, 2021.

Speaking at the UFC 249 virtual media day Cejudo says he won’t be giving Dillashaw another shot at the bantamweight belt, he said.

“People will never know until you are cheated on, man. It’s an honor to fight somebody in the Octagon. I don’t know, I feel embarrassed, I feel dirty even talking about T.J., you know what I’m saying? I don’t think there is anything in my heart that I even want to fight that dude, I really don’t. You shake hands with somebody and go out there and compete and next thing you know, he’s on some s**t, like EPOs where you can’t get tired, the same thing Lance Amstrong was on.

“I don’t even think I ever want to fight that dude ever again. I truly mean that he has to get his mind right, he’s got to be fair,” he continued. “He has got to go through the line, who knows how long he’s been doing this for. It’s unfortunate, but that’s just what I feel deep inside. I don’t even know if I could stand next to him and do a staredown. It’s false. I feel weird saying all those bad things.” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

Do you want to see Henry Cejudo fight TJ Dillashaw again once the former bantamweight champion has served his two-year drug ban?