Henry Cejudo: I Would Hurt Overrated Sean O’Malley If We Fought

Spread the word!













Former dual weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo believes rising bantamweight star Sean O’Malley is overrated. ‘Triple C’ also thinks he would hurt O’Malley if they ever fought in the octagon.

O’Malley is currently one of the brightest prospects in MMA and he boasts a perfect 11-0 record. ‘Suga’ climbed into the 135lb rankings last month by scoring a highlight-reel knockout over Eddie Wineland at UFC 250.

Cejudo remains unconvinced by O’Malley calling him overrated, claiming he would hurt ‘Suga if they fought and even suggesting a minor league wrestler would give the 25-year-old problems.

“I think Sean O’Malley is completely overrated,” Cejudo said. “I don’t think he has fought nobody, they haven’t put him against a wrestler. Every time they ask Sean O’Malley who do you want next, [he] says he wants another striker. “[Do] you know what that tells me as a competitor? I’m thinking outside the box, that this dude does not want any smoke up against the cage. This dude has not trained with anyone who can grind him.

“If I were to ever fight him, I would hurt him, I would grind him out. I would keep him for like three to four rounds and hurt him,” he continued. “I’m not going to strike with him because I will give him credit, he does understand distance and is very precise, but that is about it. Put him up against a minor league wrestler, we will see how good he really is.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Cejudo is retired from MMA after choosing to hang them up following his UFC 249 win against bantamweight great Dominick Cruz. ‘Triple C’ has openly admitted a featherweight title shot against Alexander Volkanovski would be enough to convince him to return to fighting. He has also spoken about potentially crossing over into boxing for a fight against Ryan Garcia, although that fight now appears unlikely after the boxing star accepted a fight with British fighter Luke Campbell.

Do you think Henry Cejudo would “hurt” Sean O’Malley if they fought?