Henry Cejudo has given an in-depth explanation as to why Jake Paul will emerge victorious when he squares off against Tyron Woodley in the boxing ring on August 28.

The YouTuber has amassed a 3-0 professional boxing record fighting extremely low-level opponents. Last time out, Paul faced off against Ben Askren, knocking ‘Funky’ out inside one round.

Woodley is on a poor run of form. ‘The Chosen One’ has lost four straight fights and was recently cut by the UFC. Luckily for him that made him a prime candidate to face off against ‘The Problem Child’ in a mega-money match-up.

Many people in MMA fancy Woodley to take Paul’s undefeated record later this summer. The former UFC welterweight champion has a highlight-reel full of empathic knockout wins.

Despite that, Cejudo believes he’ll struggle against Paul in August.

“Jake Paul is going to beat Tyron Woodley, this is the reason why,” Cejudo told Helen Yee. “One is the gloves. The gloves are different. The gloves in MMA are four-ounce gloves. I would give it to Woodley (if it was four-ounce gloves) because he does have that right hand and that’s the problem, he only has that one right hand. You’re going to need combinations. I don’t know what size gloves, but if they use eight-to-10-ounce gloves, he’s in trouble because Jake Paul is training and he’s around world-class boxers, he’s around scientists. You don’t want to bring a Duke Rufus with all due respect to him. You want the cream of the crop and that’s going to be the difference in that fight, the size of the glove, and the fact that Tyron Woodley does not throw combinations. I’m not hating on him. I will hate on his rap career. I’m not hating on him, but his rap career, but I am stating facts.

