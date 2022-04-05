Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has some feedback for Conor McGregor after the Irishman uploaded a video of him training to his social media.

Cejudo has been trying to get onto McGregor’s radar ever since he retired in the hopes of securing himself a massive comeback fight. Sadly, for Cejudo, McGregor has shown little to no interest in a potential matchup with the Irishman downplaying any chance of the matchup.

Although the pair exchanged a war of words on social media with McGregor making it extremely clear that Henry Cejudo is not on his radar, ‘Triple C’ still aims to get to the Irishman. Henry Cejudo responded to a training video uploaded by McGregor to his social media offering some advice for the former champ as he continues to train in preparation for his targeted summer return.

Henry Cejudo Offers Technical Advice

Everything is done naked. No fakes, no faints, no level changes. But you think your going to get a different result. You work to much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goat 🐐 mahhhh https://t.co/fDmX5X9Y0V — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 5, 2022

“Everything is done naked. No fakes, no faints, no level changes. But you think your going to get a different result. You work to much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goat mahhhh” (Transcribed by GiveMeSport)

Despite the differences between the pair the two men have one shared goal in common. A triple weight division champion. Both men secured the crown of two-weight champion during their time in the promotion and now are both targeting a third belt.

McGregor has openly expressed his interest is facing current welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, upon his return. Whilst Cejudo will be working in the corner of The Korean Zombie who faces current divisional champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273. Cejudo himself had made it extremely clear how he believed he should get a shot at the current featherweight champion given what he has done in the promotion but will have to settle for coaching a fighter to beat him instead.

Would you want to see Henry Cejudo return for a title shot?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.