Former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion, Henry Cejudo has urged former two-time bantamweight best, Dominick Cruz to heed his own advice and accept his own defeats inside the Octagon — rather than offer recent UFC 264 co-headliner, Conor McGregor to accept his professional blemishes in mixed martial arts.



Cejudo, who called time on his professional mixed martial arts immediately following UFC 249 in May of last year at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida — defeated short-notice replacement, Cruz via a well-placed knee at the end of the second round, followed up by a series of ground strikes.



During his post-fight interview, Cruz, a former two-time bantamweight championship holder expressed his displeasure with referee, Keith Peterson’s decision to call a halt to the affair with mere seconds remaining in the round — claiming that the official was unclear backstage prior to the co-main event — as well as claiming that he “smelled like alcohol and cigarettes“.

Following the aforenoted former two-weight champion, McGregor’s first round doctor’s stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last weekend as a result of fractures to his left tibia and fibula — Cruz encouraged the Dubliner to just accept his recent string of losses.



“After multiple losses like that, you tend to sit on your hands and shut up,” Cruz said on the post-fight show following UFC 264. “We’re not seeing that (from McGregor). We’re not seeing the silence, we’re not seeing the humility. There’s a position where you get smashed sometimes and you have to accept that as a fighter. That is part of why we do martial arts, is to accept the losses and the wins and grow from them. When you don’t accept these losses, how do you grow? How do you fill the gap?“



In response, Cejudo alluded to Cruz’s post-fight spat with Peterson, and claimed that it was a case of “the blind leading the blind“.



“The blind leading the blind,” Cejudo tweeted. “Hey @DominickCruz does the ref still smell like alcohol and cigarettes? Take your own advice hoe! #bendtheknee“

