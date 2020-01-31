Henry Cejudo Blasts ‘Wannabe Good Guy’ Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













Henry Cejudo loves to take aim at as many people as possible while on social media. It’s clear the former two-division UFC champ is trying to rack up as many money fights as possible.

Now, Cejudo has thrown out a verbal jab towards Conor McGregor. Cejudo took to his Twitter account to celebrate the anniversary of when he announced he’d be venturing into the world of mixed martial arts, seven years ago. In his Tweet, Cejudo took a shot at “wannabe good guy” McGregor.

“How about this throwback! 7 years ago today you were warned to bend the knee to the Olympic Champion now known as Triple C! I walk the talk not like that wannabe good guy @thenotoriousmma that can’t defend a dam takedown! @danawhite#missionaccomplished“

How about this throwback! 7 years ago today you were warned to bend the knee to the Olympic Champion now known as Triple C! I walk the talk not like that wannabe good guy @thenotoriousmma that can’t defend a dam takedown! @danawhite #missionaccomplished ✅ pic.twitter.com/gxXQuZpMUB — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 30, 2020

Cejudo is referring to the major attitude adjustment made by McGregor in the leadup to his Octagon return earlier this month. Typically, McGregor enjoys toying with his opponents before a fight with trash talk. However, the Irishman took a much different approach before fighting Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) main event. McGregor and Cerrone were very cordial to one another.

In fact, they even shared jokes and laughs during their press conference, shook hands at ceremonial weigh-ins, and embraced after the fight. Many suggest this was a necessary change of character given all the legal trouble McGregor has found himself in over the past few years. With that being said, McGregor went on to win his bout against Cerrone in the first round, needing only 40 seconds to put “Cowboy” away.

Cejudo, who just relinquished his flyweight title, will likely defend his 135-pound strap against Jose Aldo. Initial reports suggest Cejudo and Aldo will meet at the upcoming UFC 250 PPV event from Brazil in May. However, the UFC has yet to officially announce the matchup. We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available on the bout.

What do you think about Cejudo taking aim at McGregor?