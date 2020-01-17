Henry Cejudo vs. Jose Aldo Targeted For UFC 250

Spread the word!













Henry Cejudo wanted to defend his bantamweight championship against Jose Aldo at UFC 250 in Brazil, and it looks like he’ll get his wish.

Per a report from Combate, the UFC is targeting Cejudo vs. Aldo for UFC 250 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on May 9. Both men have reportedly verbally agreed to the contest. This is just one of two title fights that have been reported as of late.

It was also reported that Israel Adesanya will be putting his middleweight throne up for grabs against Yoel Romero in March. Cejudo hasn’t fought since June when he defeated Marlon Moraes to take home the vacant 135-pound title after TJ Dillashaw was forced to vacate the strap due to his issues with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

As for Aldo, he recently made his bantamweight debut at UFC 245, but came up short against Moraes via a controversial decision. Many argue that Aldo should’ve been awarded the nod, including both Cejudo and UFC president Dana White. It’s for that reason that the Las Vegas-based promotion has opted to make this bout, much to Moraes’ disappointment.

“Right now, I have no respect for this guy,” Moraes said. “Zero respect, not for him, not for his team, for how they are acting. At the fight, Aldo took the microphone, he says I want to congratulate you, no big drama. But he goes home and he sees what Henry (Cejudo) says and he changes literally from 0 to 100.

“From blue to red. Like ‘I won the fight, Marlon was scared, I see his face.’ I was not scared. I’ve got 30 fights. I’ve been fighting everyday. I’m not going to be scared. Of course, I’m fighting Aldo, I got a little nervous. Everybody gets a little nervous, but once you get in there, it’s just another body in there. …

“He acts like he accepted [the loss], he talked with me right there, and he goes home and he does an interview and talks all this sh*t. F*ck this guy.”

What do you think about a matchup between Cejudo and Aldo at UFC 250?