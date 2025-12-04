Henry Cejudo and Ali Abdelaziz Back Kamaru Usman for Title Shot, and ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Points to Another Deserving Contender

Ever since Islam Makhachev dethroned Jack Della Maddalena to become the 170-pound UFC kingpin, Henry Cejudo and Ali Abdelaziz have wanted Kamaru Usman to be the first in line to fight Makhachev when the latter makes his first title defense at welterweight.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ recently spoke about another contender, who he thinks, besides him, also deserves a title shot.

Usman named Carlos Prates as the other worthy title challenger. On the Pound 4 Pound podcast, he said:

“I would say Prates. I still think maybe another fight to really kind of. I feel like he has done so much in such a short time… I would say Carlos Prates right now. I like everything I am seeing from him. His willingness, his excitement to go out there and compete and fight even if he loses, he’s like, ‘Ok, I’ll fix that, and I’ll come back.’ That’s what I love to see. I think that’s what Dana and the company and Hunter will love.”

Check out Kamaru Usman’s comments below (9:40):

Prates has been racking up back-to-back knockout victories in the UFC, and his most recent one came against Leon Edwards at UFC 322. After being the first man to KO Edwards, ‘The Nightmare’ also called for a title shot.

However, the Fighting Nerds alum believes if he has to fight one more time before fighting for the belt, he’s also open to that. The welterweight division is stacked with Shavkat Rakhmonov, Michael Morales, Prates, and Ian Machado Garry as potential title challengers. While Rakhmonov hasn’t been active, he has beaten Ian Machado Garry. On the other hand, Prates has lost to the Irishman. It is therefore difficult to determine who should be next in line to fight Islam Makhachev.

"I'm not a matchmaker for UFC, but if I was, I would choose Carlos Prates because he knocks people out and people like him."



Carlos Prates breaks down the welterweight title picture. pic.twitter.com/qiKZ2tGgYo — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 25, 2025

Ali Abdelaziz blasts Ian Machado Garry while campaigning for Islam Makhachev vs. Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman and Islam Makhachev’s manager recently blasted Ian Machado Garry, questioning the latter’s accomplishments inside the octagon. Ali Abdelaziz believes Usman should be the next obvious welterweight title challenger, and he will make sure of that. He told MMA Junkie:

“Kamaru Usman has done a lot of things for this company. I will campaign for him to get a title fight… What the f*** has Ian Garry done the last couple of years? Kamaru Usman is a legend… he was offered Shavkat last November, Kamaru accepted the fight. Kamaru Usman is one of the biggest names in the division. When you’re Islam Makhachev, you want to have legacy on your name.”

Check out Ali Abdelaziz’s comments below: