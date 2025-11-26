Carlos Prates reacts to Ian Machado Garry’s UFC Qatar win

Carlos Prates weighed in on Ian Machado Garry’s UFC Qatar win over Belal Muhammad, calling it impressive but not exactly fan-pleasing.

Prates believes fans want to see him fight newly minted welterweight champion Islam Makhachev. Makhachev most recently dethroned Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322. On the same night, Prates also knocked out former champion Leon Edwards. ‘The Nightmare,’ who is currently the number six-ranked 170-pounder, is now riding a two-fight win streak, with both wins coming via knockout.

He recently appeared in an interview with Ariel Helwani and talked about his former opponent Ian Machado Garry’s UFC Qatar performance.

‘The Nightmare’ told Helwani:

Ian Garry did a really good job, but again, winning by decision. People don’t like that. People don’t pay tickets toward that, but it is what it is.”

Check out Carlos Prates’s comments below:

"UFC is business, UFC is entertainment. If you ask the people, I think most want to see Carlos Prates against Makhachev.



It's not my fault, you know. I just step on the cage and knock people out. When JDM fought for the belt, he was only #4 or #5, and he only beat Gilbert Burns.… pic.twitter.com/N0L45CtDod — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 25, 2025

Carlos Prates makes his case for a title shot ahead of other contenders

During the same interview with Ariel Helwani, Carlos Prates admitted that it’s a hard choice for the matchmakers to decide on the next 170-pound title challenger, since Shavkat Rakhmonov has been out of action for too long, Garry has lost to Rakhmonov, and Prates has lost to ‘The Future.’

Breaking down the UFC welterweight title picture and adding why he should be Makhachev’s next opponent, Prates said:

“If we think who deserves it, it’s a hard one. Shavkat is so long without a fight. And I cannot fight for the belt as I lost to Ian Garry, but Ian Garry also doesn’t deserve to fight for the belt, because he lost to Shavkat but won against Belal Muhammad and me… I’m not a matchmaker for UFC, but if I were, I would choose Carlos Prates because he knocks people out and people like him.”

Check out Carlos Prates’ comments below: