“He Won’t Land a Single Punch,” Ian Machado Garry Promises a First Round Knockout Against Belal Muhammad

Ian Machado Garry faces off in a key clash with Belal Muhammad this weekend and sees it being a quick affair. This was expressed during an interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie as Machado Garry fielded several subjects. The co-main event clash at UFC Qatar on November 22nd will see Machado Garry aim to best a former UFC welterweight champion in Muhammad, with the hopes of punching his ticket for his own shot at the crown.

Getting into the machinations of this matchup and how the brash Irish competitor sees this one playing out, Ian Machado Garry said,

“There is not a chance in hell that if he stays on the feet with me that he survives past five minutes. There’s not a chance in hell. If you want the genuine reaction of what I believe that video is, that’s a man lying to himself. That’s a man who is playing reverse psychology and is going to tell the world that he’s good enough to do whatever he wants when realistically he knows he has to grab a hold of me. It sounds like he’s already making excuses. ‘I’m going to grab a hold of him, I’m going to let him up.’ So he’s going to grab a hold of me, he knows I’m going to defend.”

Ian Machado Garry: “I plan on knocking [Belal Muhammad] out in the first round”

As he further expounded upon his overview for this key contest in the deep weight category of 170 pounds, Ian Machado Garry continued,