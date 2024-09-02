‘He Was Out of PEDs’: Jon Jones Accused of Dodging Rematch After His Only MMA Loss

Jon Jones was recently accused of dodging a rematch with the only opponent who has been able to hand him a loss in mixed martial arts. The man’s name is Matt Hamil, and he only handed Jones that loss because he was awarded the win for receiving an illegal 12-6 elbow.

Jon Jones decimated Hamil in that fight, as he did to everybody until that fateful night with Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165. Jones is undefeated despite that single loss on his record to Hamil. It’s ironic because a few of Jon Jones’ decision wins over fighters such as Gustafsson, Thiago Silva, and Dominick Reyes are incredibly controversial. Should Jon Jones’ record be 27-1 as it currently stands? Or, 25-3, or 24-4?

The controversy behind Jones’ record is similar to the controversy that surrounds him as a person. For years, Jones presented himself as an innocent Christian man. A humble mixed martial artist, if you would. And then, the charges began rolling in. The hit-and-run on the pregnant woman was a little wild. And then you had all the cocaine and PED allegations. The rumor that Jones hid under the Octagon in his gym to avoid USADA officials who were going to drug test him (a story later confirmed by Jones himself). Suddenly, you are left with an enigma: who is Jon Jones, and what should his record look like?

Matt Hamil ridicules Jon jones for never running it back with him in a rematch

The only man to officially have delivered a loss to Jon Jones is actually bummed out that he never got a rematch and had the honor to lose to Jones, which is what would’ve happened if he wasn’t saved by that illegal elbow and DQ victory in the first place.

Replying to a fan’s Facebook comment, Matt Hamil himself took a moment to ridicule his former adversary and poke fun at Jones’s controversial life and MMA record.

“No worries,” Hamill replied to a user claiming Jones can’t be a GOAT because of his unclean record. “He lost to me. He refused to have a rematch. I guess he was out of PEDs. That’s a bummer.” (H/T MMA Knockout)

(Credits to MMA Knockout)

Furthermore, the hilarity doesn’t stop. Hamil made an Instagram post where he tagged UFC President Dana White and tried convincing White that a rematch for the heavyweight title makes sense. Spoiler alert: it doesn’t.

“Let’s cut this chase…” Hamil began on Instagram, using perfect spelling and grammar. “@danawhite – I know you’re desperate to get @jonnybones an undefeated record. I see how you want to profit from that! Is also why you bail him out of all the other things…How about a rematch?! I’ll be happy to fight him for a heavyweight title. If I beat him, I want a UFC belt. Let me know if Stipe Miocic backs out. I’ll take short notice, just remember he already lost to me!”

What do you think Matt Hamil is smoking for him to believe that a rematch against Jon Jones for a heavyweight title makes any sense at all?