On the main card of Glory 98 Morrocan-Dutch Hamicha faced off against Spanish striker Calmente Mendes, in what proved to be a heated battle between calf kickers.

Hamicha vs. Calmente Mendes Results

Hamicha, who has fought in Glory since 2018, will take on Mendes, a newcomer to the promotion, in an initially competitive bout that quickly devolved into a beatdown. The first round was competitive, as both fighters boxed and attacked each other’s lower legs.

The second round would fare much worse for Mendes as the Dutch Moroccan started to overtake him, beating him to the body and forcing him to stumble and switch stances. The Dutch Moroccan continued to pound the Spaniard’s legs, finally dropping him for the first time in the fight.

The Morrocan would end Mendes’ night with another calf kick that the Spaniard just couldn’t answer, as his leg was too compromised for him to even stand up. He did not answer the referee’s 10-count, with Hamicha winning via TKO in the third round.