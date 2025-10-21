Hamdy Abdelwahab Talks Breaking Through Ring Rust Ahead of UFC 321: “I didn’t know where my corner was”

UFC fighter Hamdy Abdelwahab has spoken about working his way through ring rust as he prepares to return to the cage at UFC 321.

Throughout the course of his career, it’s safe to say that Hamdy Abdelwahab has had his fair share of setbacks. In addition to a couple of anti-doping violations, he also suffered his first official loss in mixed martial arts earlier this summer when he was beaten via unanimous decision by Mohammed Usman.

Now, though, Hamdy Abdelwahab is ready to make a statement, and he’s ready to do so at UFC 321. He will be locking horns with fan favorite Chris Barnett and while many believe Hamdy is capable of getting the job done, the unpredictability of the heavyweight division is something that has been well documented.

Following his loss to Usman, Abdelwahab had the following to say about ring rust ahead of his comeback bout against Barnett.

Hamdy Abdelwahab discusses fixing ring rust

“Of course, I felt the ring rust. I was confused every single time the round was over—I didn’t know where my corner was; I went to the wrong corner. That was because I was away too long. I train in a cage, but it’s way different than stepping in a UFC cage with all these people watching and supporting you. You don’t want to disappoint.”

Abdelwahab has a lot of eyes on him heading into this fight, mainly from those who want to see whether or not he can overcome his setbacks and prove that he belongs in the top 15 of the heavyweight division.

Either way, Barnett is going to bring the heat from the very first seconds of the fight, and that should hopefully lead to a contest that goes above and beyond the expectations of any potential critics.