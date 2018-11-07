Alexander Gustafsson Responds To Jon Jones Presser Shove

Things got a little testy between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson last weekend.

Jones and Gustafsson participated in a pre-fight press conference for their scheduled UFC 232 clash. The longtime rivals will main event the pay-per-view (PPV) from Las Vegas, Nevada on December 29th. After fielding questions from the media, Jones and Gustafsson squared off for a staredown.

After UFC President Dana White left the area, Jones and Gustafsson faced the media for pictures. However, Jones and Gustafsson began to battle for front position, before Jones turned to shove “The Mauler.” Dana White jumped in quickly to separate the men, who didn’t take it further than that.

In fact, Gustafsson let off a little smile after Jones shoved him. Speaking to Luke Thomas on “The MMA Hour” recently, Gustafsson said that he wasn’t impressed by Jones’ power after being shoved (via MMA Fighting):

“I don’t know [why he shoved me]. He just did that, and the only thing I noticed was that I wasn’t impressed by his power at all,” Gustafsson said. “We had some fun up there, and the 29th of December, we’re going to give all the fans a really good show, even better than the first one, I can promise you that. I’m excited and I’m looking forward to it. I’ve never been this motivated before.”

Jones and Gustafsson battled it out to a razor close decision back in 2013. With how close the fight was, Jones claims he didn’t train seriously for the contest, and still won via unanimous decision. Gustafsson hopes Jones brings his A-game this time around because he doesn’t want to hear any excuses when it’s all said and done: