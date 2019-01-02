Alexander Gustafsson Teases Potential Move To Heavyweight

Alexander Gustafsson got his second chance at Jon Jones over the weekend (Sat. December 29, 2018). Unfortunately, the Swede came up short against arguably the greatest fighter of all-time.

Gustafsson was finished in the third-round by “Bones” via TKO, after some vicious ground-and-pound following a Jones takedown. When questioned about his future at 205 pounds following the defeat, “The Mauler” confirmed a run at heavyweight isn’t out of the question (via MMAjunkie):

“Yeah, of course,” Gustafsson said. “The heavyweight division is also an alternative. I’m here to fight, either if it’s at light heavy or heavy. I have to talk to my coaches and see what’s next.”

This was Gustafsson’s third failed attempt at a light heavyweight title. His first came against Jones back in 2013. He was defeated via unanimous decision after a closely contended five-round contest. Two years later, Gustafsson got another title shot. This time against Daniel Cormier. In yet another razor-close bout, Gustafsson was defeated via split decision.

And finally, his third shot against “Bones” in California on Saturday again didn’t go his way. After three failed title bids, perhaps a change of weight class is needed for the 31-year-old.

Should he decide to challenge for the heavyweight throne, that division is currently run by a man who has already defeated him – Cormier. It would certainly be an interesting match-up to see at heavyweight as opposed to 205 pounds.