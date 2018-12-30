Jon Jones Already Teasing Third Fight With Alexander Gustafsson

Jon Jones may have just beaten Alexander Gustafsson for the second time last night, but he beleives a third fight with “The Mauler” is inevitable.

The first fight seems like a distant memory over five years ago when Jones and Gus first met in the main event of UFC 165. Some said Jones lost the first fight, but he left no doubters the second time around.

Say what you will about Jones, but the man is a tremendous fighter. And he has the mental fight IQ to go along with it. After beating one of his greatest rivals for the second time he is already looking to a possible third fight against the Swede.

“I think (the story of who is better is) closed,” Jones said at the UFC 232 post-event news conference. “But I also am smart enough to know that Gustafsson will fight his way back to the top. A third fight’s inevitable.”

UFC 232 took place Saturday at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. after a highly publicized venue change. Jones vs. Gustafsson headlined the pay-per-view main card and the prelims aired on FS1 and UFC Fight Pass.

Jones had said his main goal heading into his rematch with Gustafsson was to remove any doubt his naysayers had concerning his past troubles. Gustafsson fell to 0-3 in title fights after this latest setback.

“Bones” wished his Swedish nemesis the best of luck and hopes that Gus gets right back in the gym. Jones knows if Gustafsson can put together a couple of impressive wins, then a third fight is an invetability.

“For him to keep his head high, that’s what I would like to see from him,” Jones said. “Keep his head high and know that he is right there with the top of that division. To develop his game. I need Gustafsson to keep sharp. I need to know that there’s guys like him out there. Stay sharp, keep your head high, back to the drawing board and do it again.”

UFC President Dana White agrees that if Gustafsson is to get a fourth crack at a title then he has some work to do.

“When we do figure out what’s next, I don’t know how many times he’s going to fight this year, who he is going to fight, if he’s going to win, how he’s going to win – any of those things,” White said. “ There’s so many factors that go in to where he ends up.”

Let us know what you think. Will Alexander Gustafsson ever get another crack at the light heavyweight title?