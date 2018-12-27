Alexander Gustafsson: I Believe Jon Jones Is A Cheater

Alexander Gustafsson is fully convinced that Jon Jones is a cheater.

Earlier today (Thurs. December 27, 2018) Jones and Gustafsson participated in a UFC 232 pre-fight press conference. Of course, Jones’ recent drug test debacle has caused quite the stir, so it was a hot topic of conversation.

During the press conference, “The Mauler” was asked if he thinks Jones is an intentional cheater. Gustafsson doubled down and said he believes “Bones” is:

“Yes I do,” Gustafsson said. “Yes I do. This guy is not confident. He has to put sh*t in his body to be confident. That’s how it is.”

Jones was recently flagged for a banned substance ahead of his fight with Gustafsson. However, it turns out the small traces of the substance were from the same tainted supplement he was previously suspended for. Because of that, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) didn’t license Jones to fight in Las Vegas, where the fight was initially scheduled to go down.

Now, the fight has been relocated to Inglewood, California at The Forum. UFC 232 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from The Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, December 29, 2018.