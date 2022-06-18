Displaying his ever-improving striking chops, decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu player, Gregory Rodrigues manages to lodge his third Octagon victory — running through Julian Marquez with a brutal first round knockout after a wild back-and-forth exchange on the main card of UFC Austin.

Rodrigues, an alum of LFA, entered tonight’s showdown against Marquez off the back of a split decision loss to Armen Petrosyan, had began his UFC tenure with a series of back-to-back victories against both Dusko Todorovic, and Jun Yong Park.

A staple of Black House MMA, Rodrigues, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt managed to hurt Marquez during an exchange on a card jam-packed with brutal and often knockout finishes, sending his opponent reeling toward the Octagon fence.

Following up with a series of uppercuts in the clinch, Marquez eventually forced some separation, however, was once again stunned during an exchange, allowing Rodrigues to patiently pick a massive overhand right shot — sending him to the Octagon canvas.

Below, catch the highlights from Gregory Rodrigues’ dominant KO win against Julian Marquez