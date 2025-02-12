Throwback to Gregory Rodrigues’ Grotesque Cut That Shocked UFC Fans

Gregory Rodrigues returns to the Octagon on Saturday night in search of his fourth-straight victory.

Backed by a trio of wins over Denis Tiuliulin, Brad Tavares, and Christian Leroy Duncan, ‘Robocop’ will look to bag his biggest W yet when he meets former middleweight title challenger Jarred Cannonier at UFC Vegas 102 inside The APEX in Las Vegas.

Over the last few years, Rodrigues has emerged as a veritable fan favorite for his impressive knockout power and legendary toughness. The latter of which was on full display two years ago when ‘Robocop’ squared off with Chidi Njokuani at another Fight Night event in Sin City.

In the opening round, Rodrigues absorbed a brutal knee from Njokuani that busted open his forehead right between the eyebrows. ‘Robocop’ spent most of the remaining rounds gushing blood from the wound, yet the fight was allowed to continue after his cutman managed to rearrange the flaps of flesh and hold them together with a Q-tip and some Vaseline.

remember when Gregory Rodrigues came back from one of the craziest cuts ever? #UFC304 pic.twitter.com/U0dBn1DYsm — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 25, 2024

Knowing it was just a matter of time before the cageside doctor would get involved, Rodrigues ramped up his intensity in the second round and rallied for a ground-and-pound finish at the 87-second mark.

Gregory Rodrigues snaps Chidi Njokuani’s win streak#UFCVegas60pic.twitter.com/7zyZENiPPX — MMA Mania (@mmamania) September 18, 2022

Gregory rodrigues’ cut is not for the squeamish

It was only after the fight that fans learned how truly horrific the cut Rodrigues sustained in the opening round was.

Warning: the below images are extremely graphic and only for those with a strong stomach.

Rodrigues has won five of his last six but has not yet broken into the middleweight top 15. If he comes out on top against the ‘Killa Gorilla’ on Saturday night, he’s all but guaranteed a spot among the division’s top 10 as Cannonier currently occupies the No. 7 spot in the 185-pound rankings.