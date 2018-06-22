Greg Hardy Suffers Injury During Football Game Days After UFC Signing

It didn’t take long for Greg Hardy to get in a bit of trouble.

Hardy made his pro-MMA debut on last week (June 12, 2018) on the season 2 premiere of ‘Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contenders Series’ that aired on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, as he faced off against fellow former NFL player Austen Lane in a heavyweight bout.

Hardy does have a history of domestic violence that started back in 2014 when he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a former girlfriend and communicating threats against her life.

As a result, he was convicted of domestic violence but after an appeal, the charges were eventually expunged from his record. This has led to people being skeptical of why the UFC wants to do business with him.

As seen in the fight, Hardy scored a scary KO after connecting with a right hook then followed up with a left hook. Following the fight, White officially announced that the UFC has decided to sign Hardy to a contract.

The UFC boss went on record by stating after the fight that he wanted to see Hardy fight again as soon as possible but that may have to wait as Hardy apparently injured his knee over the weekend in an Arena Football League game, according to a report by ESPN.

This report states that the former NFL star turned pro-MMA fighter went down on the turf during the first quarter of his game with the Richmond Roughriders on Saturday night as he suffered a knee injury. Now, he is slated to get the knee examined by doctor’s sometime this week to determine the severity of the injury.

Hardy was able to score his first victory as an amateur cage fighter in early November and returned in December for his second first-round knockout in MMA competition.

His latest amateur fight came back in February at LFA 33 in Dallas where he made his promotional debut by scoring a knock out over Ryan Chester in 14 seconds in a heavyweight preliminary bout.