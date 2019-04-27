Greg Hardy Sets Sights On Two Big UFC Stars

Greg Hardy sets his sights on fighting two big UFC heavyweight stars. Those names are former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and title contender Derrick Lewis.

Hardy will step back in the Octagon for his second UFC fight against Dmitrii Smoliakov. This heavyweight showdown will serve as the co-headliner of this weekend’s UFC Fort Lauderdale event.

While doing a recent interview with TMZ, Hardy made it known that he has these two fighters in his sights and hopes to elevate and graduate when he competes against them.

“They’re not in my mind,” the ex-NFL star says of the UFC heavyweight beasts … “They’re in my sights, brother. They’re locked in. When I go there, and I do fight these guys — hopefully soon enough when I do elevate and graduate — it’s going to be Goliath vs. Goliath.”

In his latest fight, Lewis faced Junior dos Santos in the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 4 on March 9, 2019 where he lost the fight via TKO in the second round. On the flip side, Miocic lost the heavyweight strap to Daniel Cormier on July 7, 2018, in the main event at UFC 226 by knockout in the first round.

UFC Fort Lauderdale is set to take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The main card will air on ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split-broadcasted on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET and ESPN 2 at 5:30 p.m. ET.