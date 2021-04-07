Polarizing UFC heavyweight striker, Greg ‘Prince of War’ Hardy appears to be in line for a return to the Octagon at UFC 261 on July 10. — hinting at a potential outing against Australian shoey-enthusiast, Tai ‘Bam Bam’ Tuivasa at the pay-per-view event.



Scoring a 2-1 promotional record last year, Hardy began a decent climb through the division’s ranks with a pair of wins over Yorgan de Castro, and a notable knockout win over Maurice Greene.



In his most recent Octagon appearance, his eighth under the UFC’s scrutiny, Hardy suffered a second-round knockout defeat to former M-1 Global heavyweight champion, Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 17 in December last.



The former Dallas Cowboy’s defensive end posted on his official Instagram account on Tuesday, detailing how he’s preparing for his first walk of the year on July 10. at UFC 264 — against “Australia’s favourite son“.



“Getting ready for July 10th. It’s on contract signed and the prince is locked and loaded. (About) Bout to drop couple of the grade American super spiller G bombs on Australia’s favourite son. #nobiden“

Featuring twice on Dana White’s Contenders Series before his eventual move to the UFC, the Tennessee native scored two quickfire knockout wins over both Austin Lane and Tebaris Gordon. In his promotional bow, the 32-year-old suffered an illegal knee disqualification loss against Allen Crowder at UFC Fight Night Brooklyn, after kneeing a downed opponent.



Prior to his victories over Greene and de Castro, Hardy scored prior knockout triumphs over Dmitry Smolyakov and Juan Adams. Controversially, Hardy took home a unanimous decision win over Ben Sosoli at UFC Fight Night Boston, which was then overturned to a ‘No Contest’ due to the fact he had used an inhaler in between rounds on his stool.



Taking co-main event status at UFC Fight Night Moscow on short notice in November of 2019, Hardy suffered a relatively one-sided unanimous decision loss to the now streaking, Alexander Volkov.



Sydney-born knockout artist, Tuivasa rebounded from a three-fight losing skid last year at UFC 254 on ‘Fight Island’ last October, finishing Stefan Struve with a first-round knockout. Returning at UFC Vegas 22 in February, the 28-year-old stopped short notice fill-in, Harry Hunsucker in just forty-nine seconds.



UFC 264 takes place on July 10. — with a location or venue for the event yet to be determined by the promotion. A lightweight trilogy, rubber match between former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier and former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor is expected to take main event honours.