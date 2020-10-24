Shoey-enthusiast, Tai ‘Bam Bam’ Tuivasa is back in the winner’s enclosure. Standing opposite the almost seven-foot veteran, Stefan ‘The Skyscraper’ Struve in our featured preliminary matchup of the night.

Unloading at the fence, the knockout artist managed a massive uppercut win over the Dutch submission threat with a single-second remaining in the opening-frame.

Looking to fight in the pocket against the much taller, Struve – Tuivasa utilised his heavy-hands in the clinch and at the fence, clipping Struve on occasion – before forcing the issue and referee Jason Herzog to step-in and call a halt to proceedings.

Denied his customary shoey by officials afterward, Tuivasa who scaled the Octagon fence in search of a shoe, was ultimately corralled by officials.

Check out the highlights from Tuivasa’s knockout win, below.

Tai Tuivasa takes out Stefan Struve pic.twitter.com/I9qUi5vKtH — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) October 24, 2020