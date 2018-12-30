Greg Hardy Co-Headlines UFC on ESPN+ 1

Greg Hardy will make his official UFC debut on next month’s ESPN+ 1, and he will be one half of the co-main event.

Hardy will take on fellow Tuesday Night Contender Series alum Allen Crowder in a heavyweight fight at UFC on ESPN+ 1. The bout will be in the co-main event slot to the suprise of many fans.

On Saturday, the UFC announced the lineup and bout order for the main card on ESPN+ and the preliminary card on ESPN. It seems odd that the prelims will air on the ESPN’s flagship station while the main card will air on the network’s streaming service.

UFC on ESPN+ 1 will take place on Jan. 19 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Its headlined by a super fight between b antamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw and the flyweight champ Henry Cejudo.

Here’s the full UFC on ESPN+ 1 lineup:

Main Card (ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET):

Champ Henry Cejudo vs. T.J. Dillashaw – for the flyweight title

Allen Crowder vs. Greg Hardy

Gregor Gillespie vs. Yancy Medeiros

Joseph Benavidez vs. Dustin Ortiz

Rachael Ostovich vs. Paige VanZant

Ion Cutelaba vs. Glover Teixeira

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET):

Donald Cerrone vs. Alexander Hernandez

Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski

Alonzo Menifield vs. Vinicius Moreira

John Lineker vs. Cory Sandhagen

Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET):

Randy Brown vs. Chance Rencountre

Belal Muhammad vs. Geoff Neal

Dennis Bermudez vs. Te Edwards