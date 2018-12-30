Greg Hardy Co-Headlines UFC on ESPN+ 1

Greg Hardy will make his official UFC debut on next month’s ESPN+ 1, and he will be one half of the co-main event.
Hardy will take on fellow Tuesday Night Contender Series alum Allen Crowder in a heavyweight fight at UFC on ESPN+ 1. The bout will be in the co-main event slot to the
On Saturday, the UFC announced the lineup and bout order for the main card on ESPN+ and the preliminary card on ESPN. It seems odd that the prelims will air on the ESPN’s flagship station while the main card will air on the network’s streaming service.
UFC on ESPN+ 1 will take place on Jan. 19 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Its headlined by a super fight between b
Here’s the full UFC on ESPN+ 1 lineup:
Main Card (ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET):
Champ Henry Cejudo vs. T.J. Dillashaw – for the flyweight title
Allen Crowder vs. Greg Hardy
Gregor Gillespie vs. Yancy Medeiros
Joseph Benavidez vs. Dustin Ortiz
Rachael Ostovich vs. Paige VanZant
Ion Cutelaba vs. Glover Teixeira
Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET):
Donald Cerrone vs. Alexander Hernandez
Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski
Alonzo Menifield vs. Vinicius Moreira
John Lineker vs. Cory Sandhagen
Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET):
Randy Brown vs. Chance Rencountre
Belal Muhammad vs. Geoff Neal
Dennis Bermudez vs. Te Edwards
The UFC received a ton of blowback when they announced that Hardy would be apart of this card. Many MMA personalities accused the promotion of “being tone deaf” given the addition of Hardy on a card that already featured domestic