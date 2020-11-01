Next up on the UFC Vegas 12 main card is a heavyweight bout between Maurice Greene and Greg Hardy.

Round 1: Greene starts off with a leg kick. Hardy returns with his own leg kick. Hardy hurts Greene early and has him on the ground as he looks to end things with ground and pound. Hardy lands a number of elbows and strikes on Greene’s stomach. Greene survives but has Hardy on top in half-guard. Hardy gets to his feet eventually and the fight returns to striking. Both fighters are breathing heavy as they are throwing very labored strikes. Greene lands a nice step-in knee to Hardy’s belly. Hardy lands a nice jab and follows it up with some leg kicks. The round comes to an end.

Round 2: The pair return to striking until Hardy drops Greene with a huge jab. Hardy goes for the kill and lands hammerfists before Herb Dean calls an end to the fight.

Official result: Greg Hardy defeats Maurice Greene via knockout (R2, 1:12).