Greg Hardy Arrested for Assaulting Family Member – Former NFL Player and UFC Fighter

ByTimothy Wheaton
Greg Hardy, a former NFL defensive end and mixed martial arts fighter, was arrested in Texas on Wednesday, June 4, on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Jail records show Hardy was taken into custody at approximately 2:29 p.m. and remains behind bars pending a bond hearing scheduled for Thursday morning. Authorities have not released further details about the alleged incident or the identity of the family member involved.

Hardy, 36, played in the NFL from 2010 to 2015, beginning his professional football career with the Carolina Panthers, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2010. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2013 after recording 13 sacks. In 2015, Hardy joined the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year contract.

His NFL career was disrupted by legal issues, most notably a 2014 arrest for assaulting and threatening his then-girlfriend. Hardy was initially convicted, but the charges were later dismissed after the accuser did not appear in court and a civil settlement was reached. In 2016, Hardy was arrested in Dallas on a cocaine possession charge.

Following his football career, Hardy transitioned to mixed martial arts. He earned a contract with the UFC in 2018 and competed in 13 fights, finishing with a record of seven wins, five losses, and one no contest. After leaving the UFC in 2022, Hardy continued competing in combat sports, including professional boxing and bare-knuckle fighting. His most recent bout was in December 2024, when he lost to Russian boxer Alexei Papin in Moscow.

Greg Hardy’s career has been marked by both athletic achievements and repeated legal troubles. As of Thursday, he remains in custody, and further details regarding the current allegations have not been made public. His representatives have not commented on the arrest. The case is expected to develop as more information becomes available following Hardy’s bond hearing.

