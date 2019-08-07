Greg Hardy, American Top Team Want Ranked Opponents Next

Spread the word!













UFC heavyweight prospect Greg Hardy wants a ranked opponent next and the sentiment is the same from his gym American Top Team (ATT).

Hardy got his second win under the promotion when he knocked out Juan Adams at UFC San Antonio last month. With just six fights under his belt, it’s obvious that Hardy is still very green in the sport. However, his athleticism and potential is very clear for all to see.

UFC president Dana White recently stated that Hardy wanted a top 15 opponent next. While he still believes the “Prince of War” is not entirely ready, ATT owner Dan Lambert believes differently.

“Obviously, as you are progressing as a fighter you have to go up the rankings and fight more difficult opponents,” Lambert told BJPenn.com. “Heavyweight is a little different because once you get outside of the top-seven or eight the differences in skillset from 10 to 15 aren’t huge.

“But yeah, Greg wants ranked opponents and we want those too. A lot of people thought Adams would be the person to derail the hype and obviously we saw what happened.”

Do you think a top 15 opponent is the right choice at this stage for Hardy? If so, who do you want to see him face next?

