Goth Girl vs. Black Belt: Can 6ar6ie6’s Boxing Bravado Survive the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu?

Goth girl 6ar6ie6 continues to make waves in the combat sports world, not just with her boxing gloves, but now with a gi and a cheeky grin. In her latest YouTube escapade, “Goth Girl VS Black belt! Trying Jiu Jitsu for the first time!”, 6ar6ie6 steps onto the mats at Precision MMA in Melbourne, ready to swap uppercuts for armbars and see if her fighting instincts translate from the ring to the grappling mats.

Goth Girl 6ar6ie6

The Goth starlet burst onto the YouTube boxing circuit in 2023, bringing both a flair for showmanship and a dedication to fitness that’s hard to miss. Standing at an impressive 5’11” (180 cm) with a reach of 71″ (181 cm), she cuts a striking figure whether she’s throwing jabs or just striking a pose. Beyond the ropes, 6ar6ie6 is a fitness enthusiast, blending boxing training with a strong social media presence.

6ar6ie6 confesses early on that this isn’t technically her first rodeo; she dabbled in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu as a kid, though she’s quick to joke about how much (or little) she remembers. Under the guidance of Daniel Shard, an ADCC qualifier and BJJ black belt, she’s thrown into the deep end with warm-ups, breakfalls, and a crash course in strangleholds, joint locks, and sweeps. The learning curve is steep, but her athleticism and boxing background shine through, even if her acrobatic rolls are more “goth ballerina” than “ninja assassin.”

What stands out is 6ar6ie6’s trademark attitude: self-deprecating, game for anything, and not above poking fun at herself when a move doesn’t go as planned. She’s tall for a fighter at 5’11” (180 cm), which gives her a unique presence both in the boxing ring and on the mats, a fact not lost as she tries to leverage those long limbs in triangle chokes and guard play.

6ar6ie6’s willingness to get tossed, tapped, and tangled up for the sake of improvement (and entertainment) is exactly what’s made her a fan favorite in both boxing and fitness circles.