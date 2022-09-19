Video – Gordon Ryan submits rival Andre Galvao to clinch ADCC 2022 superfight championship

Decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Gordon Ryan has become the first in competition history to clinch gold in three separate weight divisions at ADCC, clinching the 2022 super-fight championship courtesy of a rear-naked choke win over decorated Brazilian rival, Andre Galvao in Las Vegas, Nevada over the course of the weekend.

Ryan, 27, a native of New Jersey, managed to improve his submission grappling record to 152-9-3 over the course of the weekend in ‘Sin City’ – dispatching Heikki Jussila, Victor Hugo, Roosevelt Souza, and Nick Rodriguez, en route to his rear-naked choke win over Brazilian grappling favorite, Galvao.

With four minutes remaining following a period of dominant control, Gordon Ryan, who was 12-0 up against six-time ADCC championship victor, Galvao, managed to land a massive rear-naked choke win over the soon-to-be 40-year-old, with Ryan nabbing his fifth title under the ADCC banner, as well as capping off his undefeated weekend with the super-fight championship title.

Gordon Ryan dominated the legend in Andre Galvao to win the 2022 ADCC Super-Fight title.



Sharing the mats following years of speculation regarding a potential tangle, Ryan and Galvao have shared a distinct rivalry in that time to boot, with the two involved in a rather high-profile physical altercation last year, with the former appearing to slap Galvao during an engagement.

With the stunning submission win over Sao Paulo native, Galvao, Ryan now holds a staggering 128 separate submission wins as a professional – throughout a decorated submission grappling career.

Gordon Ryan inked a deal with ONE Championship last year

Linked with a potential debut in professional mixed martial arts, Gordon Ryan penned a multi-fight deal with the Chatri Sityodtong-led ONE Championship back in March of last year, and was open to the possibility of competing in both combat sports and submission grappling. At the time of publication, Ryan has yet to make his debut in professional mixed martial arts competition.