BJJ icon, Gordon Ryan, has signed with ONE Championship and will compete in MMA according to the promotion’s CEO Chatri Sityodtong who announced the news on social media.

“BREAKING NEWS: Gordon Ryan has signed with ONE Championship for both mixed martial arts and submission grappling!

Ryan is one of the biggest names in BJJ history. The 25-year-old boasts and impressive record of 143-9-2. He is currently riding a 45-fight unbeaten steak since losing on points to Vinny Magalhaes in 2018.

‘The King’ is set to face former UFC fighter Vagner Rocha and #1 ranked middleweight grappler Vagner Rocha. The pair previously fought to a draw in 2016. Ryan isn’t particularly worried about the upcoming rematch if his social media is anything to go by.

“I feel it’s disrespectful that @flograppling is really making me fly back out there to fight some guy who just lost to a teenager 3 months ago,” Ryan wrote on Instagram. “They should definitely just mail me the check instead, or at least fly me private. Either way, I’ll make it a show.”

At the time of writing Ryan has not personally announced his move to MMA or his signing with ONE Championship. It is unclear when ‘The King’ will make his debut with the Asian promotion.

