Glover Teixeira teases stunning return to the UFC after retirement: ‘I want to compete’

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira has weighed-up a stunning return to combat sports off the back of his retirement in the beginning of last year, claiming a potential comeback to the UFC is something he would most definitely entertain.

Teixeira, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion, most recently featured in the main event of UFC 283 back in January of last year in his native Brazil, taking on Contender Series product, Jamahal Hill in a short-notice vacant title fight.

Dropping a unanimous decision loss to the Illinois native in their five round main event clash, Teixeira, who has masterminded the title run of close friend and compatriot, Alex Pereira over the course of this year, revealed plans for a potential return to combat sports — noting a recent itch to take his talents back to the mats or the Octagon.

Glover Teixeira weighs-up potential return to the UFC

“There’s nothing (booked), but I’ll definitely go back to competition,” Glover Teixeira told MMA Fighting during a recent interview. “I keep going after challenges. It’s hard to stay (training) with no reason why, so I’ll definitely do something. I want to compete.”

I’ll do some Jiu-Jitsu , I wanna do — I don’t know, maybe boxing. Or ever go back for some fights in the UFC,” Glover Teixeira explained. “That’s got to be it because it’s hard, man. I’m feeling great, fighting hard with the guys in the gym.”

Finally breaking through and winning the undisputed light heavyweight championship in Abu Dhabi back in 2021 in the main event of UFC 267, Teixeira defeated Polish veteran, Jan Blachowicz with a second round rear-naked choke success in the United Arab Emirates.

And during his stunning run in the promotion, Minas Gerais native, Teixeira has racked up notable wins over the likes of Fabio Maldonado, Ryan Bader, Rashad Evans, Jared Cannonier, Nikita Krylov, Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, and the above-mentioned, Blachowicz.